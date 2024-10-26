The APC has declared the ongoing Kano local government election as illegal following a federal high court judgment on the poll

According to the court, the KANSIEC is biased and partisan over the ruling on the NNPP leadership crisis

Rabi'u Bichi, an APC chieftain, said the ruling of the Federal High Court affirmed their position on the local government election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has deemed the ongoing local government elections conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) as illegal. This stance is based on a court order by Justice Simon Amobede of the Federal High Court in the state, which has yet to be appealed.

The court has rendered the election null and void because KANSIEC's leadership is partisan and biased toward the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Why APC declared Kano LG election illegal

Rabi'u Bichi, an APC chieftain, highlighted that the recent Federal High Court judgment quashing all NNPP chairmanship candidates further reinforces their claims of the election's illegitimacy. However, he urged party members to exercise restraint and await the final outcome of their legal challenges.

On the other hand, KANSIEC Chairman Prof. Sani Malumfashi maintains that the commission operates within the law, emphasizing the importance of resisting bribery and preventing underage voting.

Malumfashi also reminded politicians that vote-buying and violence contravene the state's electoral guidelines, stressing the need to respect the Kano High Court judgment authorizing the election to proceed.

APC tries to stop Kano LG election

It's worth noting that the APC had previously sought to stop the elections, but their application was rejected by the Federal High Court in Kano. The Kano State High Court also affirmed KANSIEC's jurisdiction to conduct the polls.

The APC declaration of the election illegal came amid the conduct of the poll, which was experiencing a low turn ou.

Source: Legit.ng