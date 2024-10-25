Kano Govt Makes Notable Announcement Ahead of LG Elections
Kano, Kano state - The Kano state government on Friday, October 25, announced a movement restriction across the state ahead of the local government area (LGA) elections.
Legit.ng reports that the election is scheduled for Saturday, October 26.
The restriction, effective from midnight to 6 p.m. on election day aims to ensure a peaceful and orderly conduct of the polls.
Baba Dantiye, the state commissioner for information, made the announcement via a statement.
More to follow...
