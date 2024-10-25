Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Kano, Kano state - The Kano state government on Friday, October 25, announced a movement restriction across the state ahead of the local government area (LGA) elections.

Legit.ng reports that the election is scheduled for Saturday, October 26.

The restriction, effective from midnight to 6 p.m. on election day aims to ensure a peaceful and orderly conduct of the polls.

Baba Dantiye, the state commissioner for information, made the announcement via a statement.

More to follow...

