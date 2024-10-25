Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

Kano, Kano state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has urged the governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to obey the court ruling stopping the conduct of local government (LG) elections in the state.

Legit.ng reports that the election is slated to be held on Saturday, October 26.

In a statement on Friday, October 25, the APC chairman in Kano state, Abdullahi Abbas, asked Governor Yusuf and the ruling New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) to desist from taking any action that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The APC said:

"The governor should simply respect the laws. As law-abiding citizens interested in the growth of our dear state of Kano, the governor should desist from any act that could throw the state into chaos. Inciting people to take the laws into their hand is not the hallmark of good leadership.”

Earlier, the party withdrew from the Kano LG election.

Professor Sani Malumfashi, chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), disclosed this on Friday, October 25.

Malumfashi stated that only six political parties, including the NNPP, ZLP, Accord Party, NRPM, AAC, and AA, are participating in the election.

Kano: Governor Yusuf shuns court order

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf said there is no going back on the planned October 26 LG election in Kano state.

This comes after a federal high court judgement voided the poll over what it termed “having card-carrying NNPP members as executive officers of the election commission.”

However, Yusuf argued that the state government and KANSIEC had all the constitutional backing to hold the election.

Source: Legit.ng