Kano state government has insisted that the Saturday’s local government election in the state will hold as planned

Governor Abba Yusuf made this assertion while presenting flags of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) to 44 chairmanship candidates in the council election

Yusuf spoke after a federal high court removed the chairman of the state electoral commission (KANSIEC) and stopped the conduct of the election until the commission was properly reconstituted

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has said there is no going back on the planned October 26, 2024, Local Government election in the state.

Kano governor presenting NNPP flags to the 44 chairmen and councillor contestants. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

This comes after a Federal High Court judgement voided the poll over what it termed “having card-carrying NNPP members as executive officers of the election commission.”

Governor Yusuf made the assertion while presenting NNPP flags to the 44 chairmanship and councilorship candidates at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium on Thursday evening, October 24.

As reported by The Punch, the presentation was attended by mammoth followers and supporters of the party.

The spokesman for the governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, in a statement, said that the state at this moment would not allow anybody to destabilise the existing peace being enjoyed by the citizenry.

He added that the state government and Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) had all the constitutional backing to hold the election.

Yusuf said:

“At this moment, the state will not allow anybody to destabilize the existing peace being enjoyed by the citizenry.”

The governor confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, accompanied by pictures of the event.

Read more about LG polls here:

Kaduna LG election: APC wins all 23 chairmanship seats

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC has won all 23 chairmanship and 255 councilorship seats in the just concluded Kaduna local government elections.

Hajara Mohammed, chairperson of KAD-SIECOM, announced the results of the election, which was conducted on Saturday, October 19.

The Kaduna local government election was described as peaceful and transparent by the state chapter of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng