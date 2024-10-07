The election results of the just-concluded Akwa Ibom State LG polls held on Saturday in the 31 LGAs and 369 wards of the state has sparked a fresh controversy

This is because the PDP secured 30 LGAs while the APC reportedly secured the LGA of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Interestingly, from the results announced, Ntiedo Usoro of the APC was declared as the chairman-elect after the returning officer named PDP candidate Enobong Patrick Friday as the winner of Akpabio's LGA

Confusion set in Akwa Ibom state as the State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) announced conflicting results in the just-concluded local government election held on Saturday, October 5.

The election results in Akpabio’s LGA sparks concern. Photo credit: The Senate President

Akpabio's LGA: PDP, APC candidates emerge winner

Tension escalated in the state regarding the chairmanship seat in the Essien Udim Local Government Area (LGA), the home constituency of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Inyang Ating, a professor from the University of Uyo who served as the Returning Officer (RO) for Essien Udim LGA, had declared Enobong Patrick Friday of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election in the area.

In a surprising twist, statewide results released on Sunday, October 6, by Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak, the Chairman of AKISIEC, declared Ntiedo Usoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the elected candidate for Essien Udim LGA.

While the AKISIEC results did not disclose the specific vote counts for each candidate, the RO Ating, said Friday of the PDP scored a total of 55,612 votes, while Usoro Ntiedo of the APC got 686 votes.

Confusion sets in

After Inyang Ating announced the election result, AKISIEC published Ntiedo’s name as the winner of the poll despite PDP candidate Friday's victory.

The state electoral commission did not explain why Ntiedo was declared winner — contradicting the results announced by the returning officer.

The Cable and Vanguard confirmed the report in their publication on Monday, October 7.

