A federal high court in Kano state has sacked the chairman and members of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC)

The court, in its ruling, delivered by Simon Amobede, held that the KANSIEC chairman, Sani Lawan Malumfashi, a professor, and other members of the commission were card-carrying members of the ruling NNPP in the state

The sack of Malumfashi and other members of KANSIEC came barely four days before the state's local government election, scheduled for Saturday, October 26

Kano, Kano state - A federal high court sitting in Kano on Tuesday, October 22, sacked the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Professor Sani Malumfashi.

Professor Malumfashi was sacked for being a card-carrying member of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Court sacks Kano electoral commission’s chairman and his members few days to the local government election.

Legit.ng learnt that the case was filed by Aminu Tiga and the All Progressive Congress (APC). Tiga had argued that Prof. Malumfashi and others were card-carrying members of the NNPP and in partisan politics contrary to section 197 (1) (b) and section 200 (1) (a) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Delivering judgment, Justice Simon Amobede, agreed with Tiga.

Furthermore, the legal luminary directed the police and other security agencies to forthwith ensure full compliance with the provisions of the constitution.

