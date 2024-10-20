Vice President Kashim Shettima will represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, joining global leaders including King Charles of England

The meeting will explore how Commonwealth countries can unlock their potential and build resilience in the face of global challenges

The meeting, scheduled from October 21 to 26, will focus on the theme “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth,” addressing how member nations can harness their strengths for sustainable development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, October 20, directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

What is expected of Shettima at 2024 CHOGM

Shettima would join King Charles of England and other world leaders from 56 member countries at the first CHOGM to be held in the Pacific small island of Apia, Samoa from October 21 to 26.

This is according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

The leaders will deliberate on the theme, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth.”

The theme will focus attention on how member countries can harness their strengths through resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the ‘Commonwealth Advantage’, and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.

The statement further noted that Nigeria and other member countries will also elect and appoint the next Commonwealth Secretary-General.

“In line with the Agreed Memorandum on the Establishment and Functions of the Commonwealth Secretariat (revised 2022) and the principle of regional rotation, the next Commonwealth Secretary-General will come from the Africa Region.

“Consolidating the progress made at CHOGM 2022, VP Shettima and other world leaders will also deliberate on the global economy, environmental and security challenges, discussing how Commonwealth countries can work together to build resilience, boost trade, innovation, growth, and empower the Commonwealth’s 1.5 billion young people for a more peaceful and sustainable future.”

“The candidates for the role are from Lesotho, Ghana, and The Gambia, while Nigeria will have a major role to play as the largest African member in this regard.”

The Vice President is expected to use the platform provided by the Commonwealth Business Forum to further attract investors to Nigeria, as global experts from businesses and the private sector convene to recommend and champion solutions to global challenges.

Daily Trust and The Punch confirmed the development in their publication on Sunday.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after vacation

