The PDP has said that the party's NEC meeting was postponed so that stakeholders can prepare for the Ondo state governorship election scheduled for November 16

Governor Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP governors' forum, announced the development in a communique on Tuesday, October 22

According to Mohammed, the postponement would allow the PDP to maintain a united front in the Ondo governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from October 24 to November 28, 2024. This strategic move allows the party to focus on preparing for the upcoming Ondo State governorship election, scheduled for November 16, 2024.

The decision was announced in a communiqué issued by the party's Governors' Forum, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed. This communiqué came after a consultative meeting with various party organs, including the PDP National Working Committee, the National Assembly leadership of the party caucus, and the former PDP governors forum.

Mohammed said the move aims to unseat the state's All Progressives Congress (APC) government. The party emphasized unity among members, urging them to avoid divisive statements. It reaffirmed its commitment to providing a viable alternative platform for Nigerians and resisting any attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Bala acknowledged Damagum as PDP chairman

Governor Mohammed publicly endorsed Umar Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of the PDP. This move marks a significant shift, as Mohammed's faction had previously attempted to block Damagum's leadership.

The endorsement came during a meeting attended by five of the party's 13 governors, including Mohammed, Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), and Caleb Muftwang (Plateau).

He emphasized the PDP's commitment to providing a viable alternative platform for Nigerians, stating, "We will resist any attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. We will use our experience since 1999 to provide Nigerians with a viable alternative platform".

PDP national chairman to step down

