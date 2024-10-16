Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has voiced strong opposition to granting full autonomy to Nigeria’s 774 local government areas

Awka, Anambra - Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has expressed his firm opposition to granting full autonomy to Nigeria’s 774 local government areas (LGAs).

This, the governor, warned that it could result in “humongous chaos.”

His comments came on Tuesday, Octover 14, during a signing ceremony for the Anambra State Local Government Administration Law 2024 at the Governor’s Lodge in Awka, the state capital, Channels Television reported.

The legislation, passed by the State House of Assembly last Thursday, mandates a structured collaboration between the state and local governments, emphasizing the need for unity in governance.

Soludo calls for collaboration among all tiers of govt

In his address, Soludo emphasized the importance of collaboration among all tiers of government, referencing a Supreme Court ruling that advocates for a cooperative framework.

He stated,

“No tier of government enjoys absolute autonomy. Only a collaborative framework will guarantee people-centred governance.”

Furthermore, Soludo underscored the need for the Anambra State Government to work in conjunction with local governments to address issues related to security and welfare.

As part of the new legislation, the 21 local governments in Anambra are required to remit a portion of their federal allocations into a consolidated account overseen by the state government.

