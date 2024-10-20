The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the APC candidates the winners of the Saturday local government election

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission KOSIEC chairman, Mr Mamman Nda-Eri, announced that the APC won 21 LG chairmanship seats and 239 councillorship positions

Among the elected chairpersons was a woman who secured the chairmanship position in Ogori-Magongo Local Government Area

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of all contested positions in the Saturday local government elections in Kogi state.

APC wins all 21 chairmanship, 239 councillorship seats

According to reports making the rounds on Sunday, October 20, the APC won all 21 chairmanship and 239 councilorship positions.

As reported by Vanguard, the election outcome was declared on Saturday night, October 19, by the chairman of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), Mamman Nda Eri, at the premises of the state election umpire.

“The APC performed excellently, winning all chairmanship and councillorship positions, leaving nothing to the other 18 political parties that participated in the election.

“The results at the headquarters were earlier declared at the various collation centres by the respective Returning Officers.

“As Chairman of KOSIEC, I hereby confirm the results previously collated and returned by the Returning Officers,” he stated.

As reported by The Punch, the chairman only announced the names of the winners and their party.

Kaduna LG election: APC wins all 23 chairmanship seats

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC has won all 23 chairmanship and 255 councilorship seats in the just concluded Kaduna local government elections.

Hajara Mohammed, chairperson of KAD-SIECOM, announced the results of the election, which was conducted on Saturday, October 19.

The Kaduna local government election was described as peaceful and transparent by the state chapter of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC).

