Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has declared that Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's 2023 presidential flagbearer, has lost relevance in politics. This assertion comes after Atiku commended the people of Rivers State for their resilience in ensuring peaceful local government elections.

Atiku's statement, posted on his X account, praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara's unwavering commitment to the people and democracy. He noted that the election's peaceful conduct demonstrated the citizens' rejection of political oppression and harassment.

However, Wike countered Atiku's claims during a luncheon honouring the 10th Rivers State Assembly. Wike emphasized that Atiku's repeated election losses, specifically in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections, demonstrate his rejection by Nigerians.

Wike questioned Atiku's assertion of rejection in Rivers State, pointing out that his party didn't participate in the local government elections. He argued that Atiku's losses indicate his waning influence, advising him to "pack up and go home."

Atiku's statement celebrated Rivers State's commitment to democracy, citing the peaceful election as a triumph over political intimidation and judicial chicanery. Nonetheless, Wike's response underscored the ongoing tensions between him and Atiku.

The rift between Wike and Atiku reflects deeper divisions within the PDP. As the party navigates internal conflicts, the implications of Wike's statements may resonate in future elections and party dynamics.

