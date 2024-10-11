A coalition of 30 anti-corruption civil society organizations has called for the resignation of EFCC chairman Olanipekun Olukoyade due to his failure to prosecute former Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje despite overwhelming corruption allegations

A coalition of 30 anti-corruption civil society organizations have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyade, to resign due to his failure to prosecute former Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje despite overwhelming corruption allegations.

Under the auspices of the Global Initiative for Corruption Eradication (GICE), the groups said Ganduje, now the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has evaded prosecution multiple times.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Anthony Onoja, the CSOs recalled that the Kano High Court scheduled his arraignment on April 17, 2024, but he and his wife failed to appear, showing “blatant disregard for the law”.

He lamented that subsequent adjournments yielded the same result, with the judge eventually ruling that the defendants could be tried in absentia.

Group demands EFCC chairman resignation

GICE criticised the EFCC for what it described as selective prosecution, allowing high-profile individuals like Ganduje to go scot-free while targeting vulnerable political figures.

The groups cite the N50 billion diverted LGA funds, dollar video, and N1 billion naira probe as evidence of the EFCC's inaction.

According to Onoja, the continued silence of the EFCC despite numerous petitions, evidence, and protests from various groups and the Kano state government undermines its credibility.

GICE believes the EFCC has abandoned its original mandate, becoming a tool for the government to eliminate political rivals.

While expressing support for President Tinubu's efforts to combat corruptioly, the group warned against undermining his rule with unpopular actions.

“The EFCC cannot engage in a just fight against corruption, starting from within its ranks, they should stop molesting vulnerable political figures,” the statement said.

“It is high time we saddled people with the real responsibilities of tackling corruption in Nigeria and not executing dangerous political survival strategies for paymasters.

“N50billions diverted LGA funds, dollar video and N1billion naira probe all swept under the carpet. It’s been over 2,200 days since the dollar video scandal broke and yet EFCC is silent.

“The continued silence of the EFCC despite the monumental corruption allegations against Ganduje, despite the many petitions, the avalanche of evidence(s) available and protest from various groups and the Kano state government to probe and bring Ganduje to book is no longer golden.

“It also negates its constant rebuttal of keeping sacred cows. The general perception of Nigerians now is that the EFCC, as it is, has abandoned its original mandate by becoming a political tool in the hands of the government of the day for eliminating political rivals and perceived enemies.

“We invite well meaning Nigerians and relevant international organizations to rise to the occasion and join in calling for the EFCC to stop insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians by calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Ganduje.

“The chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must immediately resign his position if he fails to arrest and prosecute Governor Ganduje in line with our extant laws.

“Finally, our group is of the considered view that perhaps if the EFCC in its current form is disbanded because of its constitutional illegality as pointed out by the states in the current case against the efcc in the Apex Court, it would be able to perform its real functions of stamping out corruption when it's law is properly enacted.”

EFCC boss speaks on public servants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has alleged that certain public servants within various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) are redirecting unspent budget allocations to private accounts in commercial banks.

Olukoyede revealed that these funds are typically moved to the banks just before midnight at the end of each budget cycle.

