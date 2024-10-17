The ruling APC has clarified FCT minister Nyesom Wike's role in President Bola Tinubu's government

In a trending interview, Rivers APC chairman Tony Okocha said Wike is an ardent believer of the PDP and will never dump the party

Speaking on the Rivers crisis, Okocha further clarified that Wike and the 27 lawmakers in the state are not members of the APC

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Dr Tony Okocha, has stated that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is not a member of the APC.

Wike is not a member of the APC

According to him, Wike will never leave the opposition party, asserting that, “he has always said that the PDP made him what he is. He has always said that he would remain there.”

As reported by The Punch, Okocha was particularly categorical in declaring that Wike would not leave the PDP.

“Wike will never leave the PDP. He is an ardent believer in the PDP. He is not likely to leave that group,” Okocha said.

Speaking further, Okocha told journalists on Thursday, October 17, in Abuja, that the 27 Rivers lawmakers, who are currently in a bitter political struggle with Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, are also not members of the APC.

“People say Wike has decamped to the APC. They also say that the 27 lawmakers currently fighting with Fubara have defected to the APC.

“I need to make this clear to everyone. Much as I wish to have them in my fold, none of them has agreed to join us."

He, however, stated that Wike is a member of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In Rivers, I am 001 in the APC, but in the Renewed Hope Agenda, I am 002. Wike is 001,” he explained.

Vanguard confirmed the development in its publication on Thursday.

