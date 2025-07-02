A Nigerian lady has shared her happiness with netizens on TikTok after her man completed the construction of his bungalow

In a trending video, she showed off the fine structure of the house and shared how long it took her man to build the bungalow

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app congratulated her man in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds after her lover completed the construction of his bungalow.

The proud lady took to TikTok to share her happiness with the online community and show off the building.

Lady flaunts new house her man built

The video, posted by @preshamega4, showed the impressive structure of the house and the spacious compound.

In her caption, she expressed her gratitude to God for her man's achievement, stating that it took him only two months to build it.

She said:

"My babe later run the house matter this year. It wasn't easy but we are forever grateful Lord. My babe no follow una build for two years o. Just two months we are done. Grateful Lord. Omo my babe use two months build house. More congratulations to come my sweet boy. My sweet youngest landlord. More congratulations to come my love. I pray God continue to bless you my babe."

Reactions as lady shows off man's house

The video quickly gained attention, with TikTok users flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages for the lovers.

@Noisy Joseph said:

"Your boyfriend no follow us build for two months, how many years your brother take build em own. Ahbi una no Dey succeed for una house?"

@Tivas Empire said:

"Yes nah 3-4years it took us to build ours, from our legit hard earned money and we are so proud of it and would always be grateful to God about it."

@ChubbyTeddy said:

"Manifesting for my Man he is truly working hard and deserves the best."

@Y’all meet Teni said:

"Congrats my love manifesting my brothers and my man soon I pray congratulations hit us."

@alicebrooke07 commented:

"Congratulations to your boyfriend my own soon so that my woman can congrats me too god abeg."

@Tommy cook reacted:

"You never reach to build or your brothers the sleep for bet9ja shop?"

@official Davido said:

"Joy is coming on your way. If u believe kindly like my comment and follow me I promise to follow u back."

@Jeffrey Scott S said:

"How many months does your brother take build him own house or una no dey successful for una family? Girls with their empty senses."

@BOLUWATIFE FYP added:

"Werey with all block way don green Abi two months block will greet foolish."

@Arab coin added:

"Na because in get house na why you dey call am babe try dey pray for your brother e get why because that boy go soon leave you."

