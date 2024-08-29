Atiku Abubakar urged Bode George to focus on advising President Tinubu to reconsider policies that have worsened poverty and societal divisions in Nigeria

George had previously argued for a Southerner to hold the presidency from 2023 to 2031

In response, Abubakar, through his media adviser Paul Ibe, emphasized that his priority is addressing current issues affecting Nigerians, not the 2027 elections

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to criticism from Bode George, former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by advising George to direct his efforts toward urging President Bola Tinubu to reconsider policies that have deepened poverty and divisions in Nigeria, rather than focusing on the 2027 elections.

George had earlier argued that a Southerner should hold the presidency from 2023 to 2031, citing the PDP constitution and current political dynamics.

Former presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku tackles Bode George over criticisms Photo credit: @atiku/@PH_Socials

Source: Twitter

He also pointed out that by 2027, Abubakar would be 81 years old and should follow the example of President Joe Biden, who has encouraged younger candidates to run for high office.

My concerns is about Nigeria's welfare, Atiku replies

In his response, Abubakar, through his media adviser Paul Ibe, stressed that his priority is addressing the pressing issues facing Nigerians today, not the 2027 elections, Nigerian Tribune.

He said:

“We cannot afford to put the cart before the horse. At this point, Atiku Abubakar’s preoccupation is not 2027. His concern is about 2024.

“It is about 2025 and 2026 and beyond. His concern is about the plight of Nigerians who are literally going through hell because of the failed trial-and-error policies of this administration."

Atiku slams George for neglecting current economic challenges

Ibe criticized George for focusing on the 2027 elections while Nigeria is currently facing significant economic challenges under the present administration, Leadership.

He said:

"It is inappropriate to discuss 2027 when the 2023 mandate has yet to deliver any meaningful benefits to Nigerians, who are now suffering more in every aspect of life."

George urged to focus his attention on Tinubu

He also called on George to direct his efforts toward advising President Tinubu to reconsider policies that have aggravated the economic situation and heightened societal divisions, adding:

"Bode George should prioritize advising Tinubu to re-evaluate some of his misguided policies that have increased poverty and divisions in our country, rather than focusing on 2027 politics."

"This is unbearable," Sanusi decries spate of hardship in Nigeria

In another development, Legit.ng reported the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians.

He made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House for distributing free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

Source: Legit.ng