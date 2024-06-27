Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno, has rolled out funds for the public servants in the state as well as the pensioners

The state government approved the release of N4.755 billion for payment of gratuities, awards of scholarships to indigenes as well as wardrobe allowances for civil servants

The chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Ekerete Udoh, disclosed this to the press on Thursday, June 27, and shared further details

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has approved N4.7 billion for the payment of gratuities to retirees, bonuses, and wardrobe allowances for civil servants.

Mr Ekerete Udoh, the chief press secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, June 27.

As reported by Daily Trust, Udoh maintained that the governor's release of funds was a bold move to fulfill his campaign promises to the good people of Akwa Ibom state.

Breakdown of how N4.755bn will be evenly distributed

As reported by The Guardian, Udoh said that N2.3 billion would be used to pay the gratuities of retired civil servants in the state.

Speaking further, he noted that noted that N1.1 billion has been set aside for wardrobe allowances to public school teachers while N1 billion would be used for the payment of bonuses to public service workers.

N79 million for award of scholarships

The governor’s spokesman further said that Eno had released the sum of N79 million for the award of scholarships to four Akwa Ibom indigenes recently admitted to study Standard Pilot and Standard Air Traffic Control courses at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

“Also, N104 million has been released as part payment of the 2024 primary school teachers’ leave grant, and N172 million as a severance package for chairmen and vice-chairmen of local government councils who served between 2018 and 2022,” he said.

Governor Eno sacks commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno, sacked the commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Bassey Okon, with immediate effect.

Secretary to State Government Prince Enobong Uwah said Governor Eno sacked the commissioner in accordance with his ARISE AGENDA.

Uwah made this known in a statement on Monday, June 10. He further stated that Governor Umo has ordered Okon to hand over to the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

