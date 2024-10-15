The former governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose has questioned the position of the PDP as the main opposition party in Nigeria

In a recent appearance on Channels Television Politics Today, Fayose also ditched his PDP counterpart Atiku Abubakar and noted that he is no longer the voice of the opposition

In the trending interview, Fayose insisted that Peter Obi of the Labour Party is now the voice of the opposition ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in disarray, rendering it ineffective as an opposition force.

2027: Fayose speaks on PDP crisis, says Obi is the voice of opposition. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Ayo Fayose

Source: Facebook

Fayose claims Peter Obi, LP now main opposition

In an interview on Channels TV Politics Today aired on Sunday, October 13, Fayose stated that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has become the voice of the opposition, surpassing his PDP’s counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

“PDP members no longer have a party,” Fayose lamented, citing the party’s leadership crisis. “We can’t defeat the APC without a unified party.”

Fayose’s comments come after Atiku Abubakar faulted the ruling APC for the internal crisis in the PDP and other opposition parties in Nigeria.

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election accused the APC of manipulating the internal process and called on Nigerians to rescue the country's democracy.

Atiku then called for unity among Nigerians as the PDP, and other opposition parties prepare for the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng