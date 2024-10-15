Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose revealed that the feud between Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has escalated beyond reconciliation

Fayose expressed regret that Fubara did not heed his earlier advice to avoid Wike’s trouble

On the presidential ambitions of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Fayose suggested that Atiku should retire from politics due to his age

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has revealed that the ongoing conflict between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reached a point beyond reconciliation.

Legit.ng reports that the feud, which centres around control of Rivers State's political landscape, has led to a divided state assembly and legal battles.

During an interview on Channels TV, Fayose called the situation "very unfortunate."

He stated that the animosity between the two leaders had intensified, expressing regret that Governor Fubara had not taken his earlier advice.

He said:

"I advised Fubara to avoid Wike’s trouble in good faith, shortly after his electoral victory.

"Now, the crisis has crossed the Rubicon. Even if you want to resolve it, how do you restore the trust? It’s too late for reconciliation."

Atiku should step away from politics, says Fayose

Fayose also weighed in on the presidential ambitions of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, advising him to steer clear of politics, Vanguard reported.

His words:

“At this stage, with all due respect to him, Atiku should consider retiring from active politics.

"By the time Asiwaju [President Bola Tinubu] finishes his term, Atiku will be around 80 or 81 years old. What will be the attraction then?"

Fayose emphasized that Nigeria is looking for younger leadership, urging Atiku to bow out while his legacy remains strong.

He said:

"We should leave the stage when the ovation is loudest. I respect him, but Nigerians are craving for a younger generation of leaders now more than ever."

PDP finally opens can of worms on Fubara, Wike feud

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has somewhat blamed the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for the crisis rocking the state.

Specifically, the opposition party accused Fubara of rejecting opportunities to control the party structure in the state.

