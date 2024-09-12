BREAKING: Ganduje, Wike, Commended Over Rivers APC Crisis

The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen has commended Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) for the extensions granted to the caretaker committee of Rivers state APC led by Chief Tony Okocha.

The APC state leaders, however, resolved to send a commendation letter to the National Chairman of APC in appreciation of his firm stance on the decision of the APC Rivers State Executive Committee, which suspended the erstwhile executive of Chief Emeka Beke and who was further restrained by Rivers State High Court.

APC Chairmen commended Wike, Ganduje Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Addressing a press conference Thursday in Abuja at the party's national secretariat, the Forum Chairman and Secretary, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi and Alphonsus Ogar Eba Esq, respectively, also expressed deep appreciation and solidarity for his distinctive and excellent delivery as Honourable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A statement read by the Secretary and the Cross River State chairman said: "To the blind and deaf, the activities of Chief Tony Okocha’s executives in the past seven months have not only made Rivers State APC Chapter one of the most active, resilient and vibrant Chapters but the dynamic leadership of Chief Tony Okocha has given a new lease of life to the doldrums, docility and chicanery that once pervaded the political landscape of APC in Rivers State prior to the 2023 general election.

"As a Forum, we have therefore resolved to join our voices to commend the decision of the National Working Committee in this regard even as we pledge to continue our dialogue with them to grow our democratic ethos to build cohesion and to bring lasting peace in every chapter of our party where there are unresolved issues."

According to him, the Forum also singled out H.E. Nyesom Wike as a performing Minister of the President Asiwaju led Federal Executive Council whose works are visible in all facets. His massive infrastructural development of the FCT, security measures, human capital development etc are highly appreciated.

"The Forum wishes to use this medium to commend him and to express our deep appreciation and solidarity for his distinctive and excellent delivery as Honourable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"The Forum will continue to appreciate everyone that is contributing towards the growth of the party and the success of the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Continued, "The Forum in its review of the situation that almost cost the electoral fortune of the party in Rivers state in the presidential election, deliberated and singled out all the major actors whose contributions led to our victory in the Presidential Election.

"Their sincere, honest and conscientious belief in the principle of fair play and power rotation between the North and South which motivated them to give their full moral, financial and total support to the candidacy of our amiable President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR which did not only actualise the victory of our President but stood Rivers State out as the only State in the entire South South Region of the country where our party won the 2023 Presidential Election."

Source: Legit.ng