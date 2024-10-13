Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in ward 10, Toru-Ndoro in Ekeremor local government area (LGA) of Bayelsa state, have suspended the party’s council chairman, Eniekenemi Senator Mitin.

In a statement on Sunday, October 13, by the ward 10 chairman and secretary, Tankazi Anthony and Ederekumor Andakuroyeg, the APC asked Nigerians not to recognise or deal with Mitin as the chairman of the party in Ekeremor council area.

Aggrieved APC members are battling Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum resources (oil) and others. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The statement partly reads:

“The suspension of Senator Mitin is a result of anti-party activities, fictionalisation, high handedness and abuse of office which is inimical to the reputation of the party.

“The members of the general public are advised not to recognie or deal with Mitin Eniekene as a member of the party until further notice.”

Legit.ng reports that the Bayelsa state chapter of the APC recently experienced a major crisis leading to some party chieftains suspending the minister of state, petroleum (oil) Heineken Lokpobiri. The minister was sanctioned for allegedly supporting the re-election bid of Douye Diri, the current governor of Bayelsa state, in November 2023.

Former Bayelsa governorship hopeful, David Lyon; and 8 others were also suspended.

Ex-APC deputy chairman quashes Lokpobiri's suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ogeibiri Orubebemi Enkumor, a former deputy chairman of the APC in Bayelsa state, condemned Mitin and other party leaders in Ekeremor LGA for suspending Lokpobiri.

Enkumor "emphatically and unequivocally" stated that the purported suspensions are "entirely null and void".

According to Enkumor, particularly, the reported suspension of Lokpobiri "should be completely disregarded".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng