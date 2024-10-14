Gbe Benjamin Orduen criticized President Tinubu for the latest fuel price spike, which has exceeded N1000 per litre

The PDP chieftain blamed Tinubu for increasing unemployment and business closures

Benjamin accused the APC of failing to deliver on its promise of "Renewed Hope," stating that the Tinubu administration has only brought poverty, among others

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen, has called for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's immediate resignation, citing five major reasons tied to Nigeria’s deepening economic hardship.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, October 12, Orduen criticized the current administration for failing to deliver on its promise of "Renewed Hope"

PDP chieftain calls for immediate resignation of President Bola Tinubu Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

1. Fuel at over N1000

Orduen first reason for urging Tinubu’s resignation was the latest spike in fuel prices, surpassing N1000 per litre.

He described the situation as unbearable for millions of Nigerians.

The PDP chieftain said:

"Mr. Tinubu, are you sleeping while Nigerians are being crushed under unbearable hardship?

"Fuel prices have soared once again, surpassing N1000 per liter. Families can no longer afford the basics, and this is pushing many to the brink of poverty."

2. Rising unemployment and business closures

The PDP chieftain also blamed Tinubu for the increasing unemployment rate and the closure of several businesses nationwide, which he listed as his second reason.

His words:

"Companies are shutting down, and unemployment is rising at an alarming rate. Is this the ‘Renewed Hope’ you promised, or do we have to wait until every Nigerian is in despair before you finally act?"

3. Worsening economic conditions compared to Buhari’s era

Orduen third reason drew a comparison between Tinubu’s government and former President Muhammadu Buhari, who had faced widespread criticism for poor economic management.

He claimed that Nigerians were now beginning to miss Buhari’s leadership.

Benjamin added:

"Nigerians have never had it this tough, not even under General Buhari, whose government we thought was the worst.

"But under your administration, the suffering has deepened."

4. Failed APC promises of ‘Renewed Hope’”

The fourth reason Orduen gave was the perceived failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver on its promise of "Renewed Hope."

According to him, the Tinubu-led government has only brought poverty and hopelessness to the people.

He stated:

"The APC promised Renewed Hope, but what hope have you brought other than poverty, pain, and hopelessness? Nigerians are losing faith in you, Mr. Tinubu. You have failed this country."

5. Pushing Nigerians to the brink

The fifth and final reason was Orduen’s claim that Tinubu’s leadership was pushing Nigerians to the edge, with many struggling to choose between basic needs like food and fuel.

He warned:

"How long will this suffering continue? How many more businesses will collapse?

"How many more Nigerians will have to choose between food and fuel? Your leadership is pushing Nigerians to the brink, and this country cannot continue on this path of destruction."

PDP chieftain advises Tinubu to step aside

Orduen concluded by urging Tinubu to either fix the nation’s economic crisis or step aside for someone who can.

He said:

"It’s time to either fix the problem or step aside for someone who can. Nigerians deserve better, and we cannot take this any longer. Enough is enough."

Reps move to establish Bola Tinubu University

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives has taken a significant step toward establishing a new university dedicated to promoting and preserving Nigerian languages.

A bill to create the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University of Nigerian Languages passed its first reading on Thursday, October 9.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng