The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR) has reported extensive instances of vote buying during the September 21 governorship election in Edo State

Voters were allegedly offered between ₦5,000 to ₦10,000 and food items like bread to secure their votes

Despite the presence of security personnel, two alleged vote traders were arrested, highlighting ongoing challenges in ensuring free and fair elections

In a troubling revelation, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR), a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has reported significant voter inducement during the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

“Situation Room observers reported widespread instances of blatant vote buying and selling across several polling units, despite the huge presence of security personnel,” the group stated on Saturday afternoon. The statement was co-signed by Yunusa Z. Ya’u, Mimidoo Achakpa, and Franklin Oloniju.

According to the NCSSR, the price of votes ranged from ₦5,000 to ₦10,000 per voter in several locations, including PU08 and 09 Ward 2, Owan-East LGA; PU 02 Ward 2, Etsako-West LGA; and several polling units in Egor, Oredo, and Owan-West LGAs.

“In some cases, voters were also induced with food items such as bread,” the group added.

Despite these concerning reports, the group acknowledged the arrest of two alleged vote traders at George Idah Primary School, Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area. The Situation Room commended the peaceful conduct of voters and urged them to remain calm throughout the process.

The Situation Room comprises various CSOs, including the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), CLEEN Foundation, Action Aid Nigeria, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa), YIAGA Africa, and TAF Africa.

