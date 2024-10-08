Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has announced a major and critical educational support initiative

In a significant move to bolster educational opportunities, Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, announced via X that the Gbemiga Abiodun Memorial Education Support Program has disbursed millions of Naira to students across various educational levels.

"We are delighted to share that the Gbemiga Abiodun Memorial Education Support Program has awarded millions of Naira to students in primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions across Ogun State," Governor Abiodun stated.

Governor Dapo Abiodun launches multi-million naira educational support program.



Governor Abiodun emphasized the program's mission, noting, "This initiative, founded in memory of our dear son Gbemiga, is dedicated to empowering deserving students through educational support."

The program's impact is expected to be far-reaching, offering financial assistance to students who demonstrate academic promise and need.

This announcement underscores the Governor's commitment to enhancing educational access and opportunities within Ogun State. The aim of the program which revolved around empowering deserving students had received praise.

Gov Abiodun speaks on minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has announced that his administration is working towards implementing the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

He made this statement during a meeting with labour leaders at the Governor's Office in Abeokuta. Governor Abiodun acknowledged the significant role workers have played in the state's rapid economic growth and promised that Ogun State will be among the first to implement the new minimum wage.

In a statement issued on the state government's official page, Abiodun assured the union leaders that his team is working hard to increase revenue and block loopholes to ensure a smooth implementation.

