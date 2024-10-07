"Congratulations on World Teachers' Day": Nigerian Governors Declare Public Holiday, Details Emerge
- The governments of Osun, Kwara, and Ogun have declared Monday, October 7, as a public holiday for teachers in their respective states
- The governors explained that the work-free day is to commemorate the 2024 Teachers’ Day celebration
- The work-free day applies to both public and private schools while school will resume academic activities on Tuesday, October 8
Ilorin, Kwara state - Some Nigerian governors have declared Monday, October 7, a public holiday commemorating the 2024 World Teachers' Day.
Legit.ng reports that World Teachers' Day is an international day held annually on October 5 to celebrate the work of teachers.
The 2024 theme, 'Valuing teacher voices,' emphasises teachers' crucial input in educational policy to create resilient and equitable education systems.
Governor okays holiday for Kwara teachers
In Kwara, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq approved Monday, October 7, as a public holiday for teachers in the state.
Abdulrazaq commended the educators for what they do to advance human progress through quality teaching and nurturing of minds.
Per a statement by Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, the commissioner for education and human capital development, Governor Abdulrazaq directed that teachers in the public and private sectors enjoy the holiday.
Teachers' Day: Osun declares public holiday
Similarly, in Osun, Governor Ademola Adeleke declared, Monday, October 7, as a public holiday for all teachers in public and private schools throughout the state to mark Teachers' Day.
A statement issued by Oluomo Alimi, the Osun state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, indicated that Governor Adeleke pledged "to do everything morally and officially possible to put smiles on your faces as purveyors of knowledge in this dear state of ours."
Governor Adeleke said:
"Please accept my best wishes and congratulations on the occasion of the World Teachers Day."
Abiodun declares Monday holiday for Ogun teachers
In the same vein, the governor of Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, declared Monday, October 7, as a work-free day for teachers in the state.
In honour of the 2024 Teachers’ Day, schools in the state will resume academic activities on Tuesday, October 8.
