Awka, Anambra State - Minister of Women Affairs Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has announced conditions that must be met before benefiting from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration's cash palliative.

The minister told women seeking to benefit from the social security cash palliative that they must provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN).

She made this statement during a support distribution event in Awka, Anambra State.

At the event, the minister emphasized the importance of BVN for transparency.

She noted:

“No one will receive the cash palliative without submitting their BVN. It is not for taking your money but to ensure only qualified beneficiaries receive the funds."

Tinubu's cash palliative for the poor

Speaking still, the minister oversaw the distribution of 5,000 bags of rice, over 500 bags of fertilizer, and 300 cooking gas cylinders to the less privileged, Vanguard reported.

She assured the public that the Tinubu administration is focused on easing the hardships faced by Nigerians, especially poor women.

She emphasized:

“President Tinubu has assured that more support will come. This distribution is for the poor, and only those present here will benefit.”

Legal measures to protect the poor

In addition, Kennedy-Ohanenye revealed the establishment of a mobile court to prevent individuals from blocking the poor from accessing federal government relief.

The court will begin operations on October 15, and those found guilty will face legal action, The Punch reported.

Her words:

“We are committed to serving the poor, and this government will ensure that every effort is made to uplift them."

Remi Tinubu supports 2,400 Bauchi households

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has donated 25kg of rice to 2,400 households in Bauchi State.

This gesture is, however, coming amid the current spate of economic hardship currently seen in the country.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

