Bauchi State - First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has donated 25kg of rice to 2,400 households in Bauchi State.

This gesture is, however, coming amid the current spate of economic hardship currently seen in the country.

Bauchi first lady, Aisha Bala giving out rice to beneficiaries Photo credit: @mahbeel_A

Source: Twitter

The hardship faced by many has resulted in a protracted conversation of a planned protests scheduled to commence from August 1-10 across the country.

Following this development, in a video broadcast by AIT on Tuesday, July 30, and shared on X, Aisha Bala, the wife of Governor Bala Muhammed of , confirmed the donation by Remi Tinubu.

The first lady also revealed that her office also provided each household with ₦10,000.

She said:

"Today, we are also witnessing another milestone of food distribution to 2,400 people by the Renewed Hope Initiative.

"The foundation of the First Lady of Nigeria, where each of the beneficiary will receive a bag of 25kg rice and the sum of N10,000 from my office."

Tinubu commended over donation gesture

The first lady also expressed gratitude to Remi Tinubu over the gesture directed to the people of Bauchi state, The Punch reported.

She said:

"We say thank you to the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and also the Executive Governor of the State, Senator Bala Muhammed."

See video below:

Source: Legit.ng