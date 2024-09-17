The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday, September 16 unveiled the #OneNigeriaUnityFabric

25-year-old Miss Bamidele Mofiyinfoluwa won the grand prize of N25 million for creating the winning design

Media aide to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, said Bamidele’s design was chosen for its outstanding representation of Nigeria’s unity and cultural diversity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

FCT, Abuja- 25-year-old Miss Bamidele Mofiyinfoluwa, a University of Ibadan graduate, won the grand prize of N25 million in the #OneNigeriaUnityFabric competition.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu presented the cash prize to Bamidele for creating the winning design.

The organisers received 111 entries from talented youths aged 15-25 across the country. Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

The SSA Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, the competition was organized by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), adding that 111 entries were received from talented youths aged 15-25 across the country.

This was contained in a statement shared via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @KukoyiBusola on Monday, September 16.

According to the statement, fashion icon Princess Zainab Abba Folawiyo and international textile designer Banke Kuku led the rigorous selection process of picking Bamidele as the winner.

The prestigious panel of judges chooses Bamidele’s design for its outstanding representation of Nigeria’s unity and cultural diversity.

Mrs Tinubu said the competition’s importance in fostering national pride.

She disclosed that the #OneNigeriaUnityFabric will be mass-produced by local manufacturers to stimulate the textile industry, create jobs, and boost the economy.

“The fabric will debut on October 1st during Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations, with the hope that it will be embraced as a symbol of unity across the country.”

Tinubu supports Bauchi households with Rice donation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mrs Tinubu provided 25kg of rice and ₦10,000 to 2,400 households in Bauchi State amidst ongoing economic hardship in Nigeria.

The donation comes as the country faces significant economic hardship, leading to discussions about planned nationwide protests from August 1-10.

Aisha Bala, wife of Governor Bala Muhammed, confirmed the donation on AIT and thanked Remi Tinubu and Governor Muhammed for their support, highlighting the initiative's impact on local families.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng