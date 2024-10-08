Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Oil-rich Rivers state has made headlines in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, evening, October 8, ex-governor of the state and current federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, was guest on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' where he shed light on the developments.

As expected, Wike provided clarifications where necessary, and stood firm regarding his political decisions.

Legit.ng highlights the key takeaways from the minister's latest broadcast interview amid his fight with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

1) 'Fubara did not kneel for me'

Fubara had allegedly said on Monday, October 7, that he knelt down to beg Wike for peace to reign in Rivers state.

However, the estranged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain quashed the claim on Tuesday, October 8.

He said:

"What did he (Fubara) kneel to me for? First of all, I deny that fact. What offence did you commit? If you knelt what are you kneeling for? It is not correct."

2) 'Fubara's plot against top lawmaker "boomeranged"'

Also, Wike explained that one of the causes of the unending crisis in Rivers is Governor Fubara's alleged interference with the politics in the state house of assembly.

Wike said:

''Has Fubara ever told you that I said come and be giving me money or I should do this or that and I didn't do and I am not happy.

"The point is he plotted a coup to remove the deputy speaker of the state house of assembly and the thing boomeranged against him.''

3) Wike acknowledges Patience Jonathan's past support

The FCT minister replied to a comment by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Okocha, on not recognising Patience Jonathan's help in achieving his political ambition.

His words:

"It will be unfair before Almighty God for me to say that Patience Jonathan never supported me.''

4) 'I was never guilty of anti-party activities' - Wike

Wike defended his choice in the 2023 presidential election, where he worked against his party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He explained:

''I said for the presidential election I was going to support equity, fairness and justice, and in the other one I was going to support my party and that is why we won.

"People say 'discipline Wike, he did anti-party'. I never did anti-party.''

5) Wike unhappy with Fubara 'for not obeying judgement'

The former Rivers governor accused his successor of defying a court judgment.

He claimed that disregarding court rulings led to the current chaos and breakdown of law and order in Rivers state.

6) Fubara is the architect of violence

Wike described Fubara as the “architect” of the violence in Rivers.

He attributed the violence in Rivers to the governor’s failure to obey the rule of law and court judgment.

The FCT minister said Fubara dismissed the judgment of the federal high court in Abuja that restrained the police and other security agencies from participating in the October 5 Rivers LGA elections.

7) 'I do not support violence' - Wike

Wike said he surely is opposed to violence. However, he disagreed with some accusations in some quarters that he should be held responsible.

Watch Wike below:

8) Fubara sponsoring APP

Wike accused Fubara of sponsoring the Action Peoples Party (APP) in the recently-concluded local government elections.

He stated, "Today, people say 'discipline Wike, he did anti-party'. Today, what happened? The governor (Fubara) is the one who sponsored APP."

9) Rivers: Why Tinubu's first intervention failed

Wike accused Governor Fubara of 'playing politics' following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

At the time, President Tinubu convened a peace meeting between Wike and Governor Fubara. However, the intervention ended in futility.

10) Solution to have peace in Rivers

Wike asked Governor Fubara to "obey the rule of law".

This, the minister said, is 'the only thing' that can bring peace to crisis-hit Rivers state.

