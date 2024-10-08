Live Updates: Wike Addresses Rivers LG Election Crisis after Fubara's Allegations
Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is addressing the crisis rocking the Rivers state following the outcome of the local government elections in the oil-rich state, which has led to the burning of at least three local government secretariats.
Wike, who is the immediate past governor of the state, has been accused of masterminding the crisis in the state, over failure of his camp to secure the council seats. However, it is pertinent to note that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), did not participate in the election.
Wike Lists PDP governors involve in anti-party activities
Former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has accused his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors' forum, of sponsoring the Action Peoples Party (APP) in the recent local government elections.
This allegation comes after APP won 22 out of 23 chairmanship positions, a surprising outcome given Fubara's affiliation with the PDP, which did not participate in the elections.
"Anybody Can Do Anything": Wike Fires Back at Fubara, Atiku, Others
Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has criticized Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for attacking the judiciary and disobeying court orders.
Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, maintained that the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
Fubara plots to remove Rivers speaker
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has said the real reason he started fighting Governor Fubara was the latter plot to remove the speaker of the house.
The former governor distances himself from the political crisis in the state.
I have no regrets for supporting Tinubu
Wike has said he supported President Bola Tinubu because of equity and fairness.
He maintained that he did not support Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election because the PDP did not respect the concept of equity and fairness.
Wike blames state high court judgment
Wike has said that the Rivers state high court did not have the power to give judgment on a suit that gave go ahead to the Rivers local government election.
The former governor of Rivers blamed the court for issuing orders to institutions, such as INEC, police, DSS etc, that are not party to the suit before it.
Wike tackles Atiku, Jonathan
Wike accused former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-vice President Atiku Abubakar of supporting Governor Fubara to disobey the judgment of the court.
The minister accused the governor of inviting violence in the state.
How Fubara invites violence in Rivers
FCT minister Nyesom Wike accused Governor Fubara of orchestrating the violence by rejecting the judgment of the court.
When is important in Rivers
Wike urged Rivers stakeholders to ask what led to the violence in Rivers state.
He lamented that the state is turning to a situation of not obeying the rule of law.
