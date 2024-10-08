Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is addressing the crisis rocking the Rivers state following the outcome of the local government elections in the oil-rich state, which has led to the burning of at least three local government secretariats.

Wike, who is the immediate past governor of the state, has been accused of masterminding the crisis in the state, over failure of his camp to secure the council seats. However, it is pertinent to note that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), did not participate in the election.