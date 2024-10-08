Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the federal capital territory (FCT), on Tuesday evening, October 8, asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara to obey the rule of law.

This, Wike said, is the only thing that can bring peace to crisis-hit Rivers state.

Wike stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.

The former Rivers governor insisted neither he nor the federal government is fighting Governor Fubara.

He said:

"The moment you (Fubara) don't obey a court judgement, you are inviting anarchy, you are inviting violence. Allow the rule of law to prevail. It is the only thing that can bring peace. It is up to Fubara."

Legit.ng recalls that on July 19, a federal high court in Abuja issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from providing security during the Local Government Election.

Additionally, on September 30, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment that again prohibited the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from participating in the Local Government Election.

Despite the rulings, Governor Fubara supported the conduct of the election. meanwhile, police authorities in the state did not participate in the exercise.

