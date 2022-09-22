Senator Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman, will not resign despite the agitation of Governor Wike and his political allies

The PDP national chairman made his decision known via his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, after the Wike camp pulled out of Atiku's campaign

Governor Wike and his allies had said they would only rejoin Atiku's campaign if Ayu steps down as the PDP national chairman

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has urged Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies to return to the party's presidential campaign council in the interest of peace.

Ayu spoke through his Special Assistant (Media), Simon Imobo-Tswam, after the Wike camp pulled out of the campaign over Ayu's failure to resign, The Punch reported.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu's media aide said his principal will not resign as the PDP national chairman. Photo credit: @iyorchiayu

Source: Twitter

The Wike camp insisted that the position of the national chairman must come to the south for balance, justice, and equity since the north has secured the party's presidential ticket.

PDP has given Ayu vote of confidence, he cannot resign - Media aide

Reacting to the demand of the Wike camp, Imobo-Tswam said his principal cannot step down because the party has given him a vote of confidence.

He said:

“How can Iyorchia Ayu step down? The PDP is governed by rules, laws, regulations and conventions. He came through the process of the law and he will leave through the process of the law.

‘’Ayu spoke when he campaigned for this office. He said if a candidate emerges from the North, and the party says he should resign, he will resign. Right now, has the party spoken? Yes. What did the party say? The party gave him a resounding vote of confidence."

2023 elections: We need everybody, Ayu's media begs Wike, others

Ayu's spokesperson appealed to Governor Wike and his allies to accept the PDP leadership's decision and work for the party's victory in 2023.

"Let us give peace a chance so that we can fight the battle in front of us to displace APC from office," Imobo-Tswam said.

"If we lose this election, Nigerians will not be happy with PDP. Since the PDP left office, the country has been going downhill.’’

"Let them come back, so that we can win the election. In an election year, you need everybody," the PDP chairman's media aide said.

Atiku sends message to Governor Wike's camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, again listed conditions that must be met to warrant the resignation of the party's national chairman, Ayu.

He was reacting to the decision of Governor Wike’s camp to pull out of his campaign council.

Atiku said resigning was a sole decision for Ayu to take, adding that no one can force the PDP chairman to resign. He added that if Ayu will be removed from office, it must be done in accordance with the law and the party’s constitution.

