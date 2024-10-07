The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), led by Hassan Oladotun, has urged for the immediate removal of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, accusing him of contributing to political unrest in Rivers State

The YCW accused Wike of nepotism and abusing his federal position to settle personal scores, particularly in the FCT

The YCW condemned the local government election in Rivers State, labelling it a "war zone" and a "catastrophe to democracy"

FCT, Abuja - The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) has called for immediately removing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 6, the council's president, Hassan Oladotun, cited specific reasons for the call for Wike's removal from office, citing his role in the political unrest in Rivers State.

He maintained that Wike's continued presence in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet is a "distraction" and poses a threat to democracy and peace in the Niger Delta.

He said:

"Wike is self-destructive. He has turned Rivers State into a theater of political war and a Cold War battlefield.

"His actions are demarketing President Tinubu’s government, and this kind of grandstanding has no place in an egalitarian society. Mr. President should be cautious of such a desperate figure."

Wike accused of nepotism, abuse of power

Furthermore, the Yoruba Council also accused Wike of nepotism and abuse of power, pointing to his history of political clashes with former allies.

He said:

"Wike’s actions are steeped in nepotism, and he’s using his federal position to fuel personal vendettas.

"His excessive mannerism in the FCT is causing unnecessary tension, even as he continues to show off his power in Abuja."

YCW: Rivers LG election against tenets of democracy

The council described the election as a "premeditated attrition" and a "catastrophe to democracy," pointing fingers at the power struggle between Wike and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking after the election results, the Oladotun expressed disappointment over the chaotic process, calling it a "war zone" rather than a democratic exercise.

Oladotun said:

"The local government election was a premeditated attrition, a war zone, a catastrophe to democracy.

"It was not about institutions or governance, but a crude power struggle between two individuals—Wike and Fubara."

He further argued that Wike's relationship with Fubara is riddled with hidden political agendas that could destabilize the entire region.

His words:

"Wike forgot that he made Fubara. Both of them shared the same pot of political soup, but now their fight is a political self destructive mission.

"Rivers State and indeed the Niger Delta will burn if this is not managed cautiously."

Jonathan warns Fubara, Wike, others over Rivers LGA election

In another development, Legit,.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike over the local government election in the state.

According to the former president, the Saturday, October 5, local government election in Rivers state has sparked intense interest and concern among political stakeholders, democracy lovers, and security experts.

