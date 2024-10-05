As local government elections take place across Rivers State, Port Harcourt has experienced significant unrest, including reports of gunfire from unidentified individuals

Two people were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds in the Igwuruta community due to clashes involving youths allegedly loyal to Nyesom Wike

The Rivers State Police Command is actively investigating the two explosions in Port Harcourt

Port Hacourt, River state - As the Rivers local government elections unfold across Rivers State, chaos erupted in Port Harcourt with reports of sporadic gunfire.

Gunshots erupt near key areas

Rivers local government election becomes chaotic with heavy gunshots and explosions

Witnesses reported seeing unidentified individuals firing shots from a black Toyota Corolla near the Wimpy area, not far from the residence of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike.

The gunfire prompted panic among those in the vicinity, heightening tensions during an already charged electoral atmosphere.

A local voter who preferred to remain anonymous said:

“I was just walking to my polling unit when I heard the gunshots. People started running in all directions; it was terrifying."

As of the latest updates, there have been no reports of casualties, and the police have yet to release an official comment on the shooting.

As reported by Vanguard, two individuals suffered gunshot wounds in the Igwuruta community of Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, Channels Television reported.

This occurred during an attempt by youths, reportedly loyal to Chief Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, to enforce a High Court ruling.

Rivers: Explosions rock APC secreteriate

In a separate incident earlier today, explosions were reported at the secretariat of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Tony Okocha, as reported by Channels television.

The blasts occurred around 3:20 AM, shattering the gates and doors of the building, causing damage that has further exacerbated the chaotic election environment.

Recounting, a resident said:

“The explosion was so loud it shook the entire area. We rushed outside to see what happened, and it was chaotic."

Police begin investigation into duo explosions in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed they are investigating two explosions that occurred in Port Harcourt early this morning, including the one at the APC secretariat and another at Rumuodumaya, the council headquarters of Obio/Akpor.

The police reaction was contained in a statement issued by the Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko.

Fresh protest rocks Rivers over LG election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that hundreds of stakeholders opposed to the conduct of the local government elections in Rivers State have trooped to the streets to protest Governor Siminialayi Fubara's decision to proceed with the controversial exercise.

The stakeholders, mostly chieftains and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, first gathered at the Polo Club in Yenagoa before embarking on the protest.

