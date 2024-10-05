Live Updates: Rivers State Local Government Election Begins as Fubara, Wike Test Political Strength
The Supreme Court's declaration of autonomy for local governments in Nigeria has led to governors conducting local government elections in their states, including four states: Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Benue, and Jigawa.
There is a special focus in Rivers, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state, withdrew from participation. The party in focus is the All People's Party (APP). The All Progressives Congress (APP) is also said to be in the race.
People out in Ikoku area of Port Harcourt
This is what the Ikoku area of Mile 3 in Port Harcourt looks like this morning ahead of the Rivers LG polls.
Accreditation begins in Ikoku
Accreditation and voting begin at the Ikoku area (units 14 and 15) in Port Harcourt City (Ward 18).
RISIEC distributes electoral material
The RSIEC Commissioner munotonye says that sensitive materials have moved to various LGAs.
Voters turn out in Port Harcourt
Voters are waiting for the arrival of materials at a polling unit in Port Harcourt.
NSCDC to provide security in Rivers
The NSCDC is expected to provide security for the Rivers LG elections after police authorities said they won't be doing so in line with a court verdict.
This came amid the controversies between the Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Inspector General of Police.
RISIEC confirms election will hold
Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) confirms local government elections will proceed as scheduled on October 5th, 2024, despite police withdrawal due to a court order.
According to Channels TV, RSIEC cites its law and a High Court judgment to assert its authority to conduct the elections.
