The Supreme Court's declaration of autonomy for local governments in Nigeria has led to governors conducting local government elections in their states, including four states: Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Benue, and Jigawa.

There is a special focus in Rivers, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state, withdrew from participation. The party in focus is the All People's Party (APP). The All Progressives Congress (APP) is also said to be in the race.