Hundreds of stakeholders opposed to the conduct of the local government elections in Rivers State have trooped to the streets to protest Governor Siminialayi Fubara's decision to proceed with the controversial exercise.

The stakeholders, mostly chieftains and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, first gathered at the Polo Club in Yenagoa before embarking on the protest.

They were seen marching along the popular Aba Road in Port Harcourt, carrying banners and placards with inscriptions calling on Fubara to obey the Federal High Court judgement that cancelled the poll.

It was also gathered that hundreds of the APC members were gathering at the party Secretariat in Port Harcourt to embark on a similar protest.

Source: Legit.ng