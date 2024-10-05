Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

While the attention of many Nigerians will be on the local government elections in Rivers state, other states are also holding their LG polls today, Saturday, October 5.

Eligible voters in Rivers, Benue, Akwa Ibom, and Jigawa states to vote for their preferred candidates to fill the chairmanship and councillorship seats.

Rivers, Benue, A/Ibom, and Jigawa states will hold LG polls on Saturday, October 5 Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara/Umo Eno/Jigawa Stare Radio

However, there are fears that the ruling parties will still sweep all the seats and the election results will go the way of the governors, Daily Trust reports.

Despite the autonomy granted to the local government areas, the ruling parties cleared all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the recent polls in Kwara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Anambra states.

Rivers LG polls

Governor Sim Fubara has insisted the election will hold as the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has declared readiness to conduct the polls.

However, the PDP and APC have joined forces to protest against the election holding, citing court judgments and counter-court judgments.

It would be recalled that some local government caretaker committee chairmen loyal to Fubara recently defected to the APP. It was also gathered that another faction of the PDP loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike had withdrawn from the election.

A faction of the APC led by Emeka Beke, loyal to a former governor, Rotimi Amaechi, had, however, announced its readiness to participate in the election today.

Benue LG polls

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) will conduct the LG elections across all the LGA of the north-central state.

The BSIEC chairman, Telumun Tombowua, announced that eight political parties including APC, PDP, APGA, Labour Party, and four others will participate in the election, The Punch reports.

The PDP going into the election with a baggage of crises as there are two warring factions.

Two former governors, Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom are bent on controlling the structure of the main opposition party in the state.

The situation is not particularly different in the ruling party, the APC. Some APC members are loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia, while others are loyal to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Akwa Ibom LG polls

Residents in the 31 local government areas will have the opportunity to elect their chairman and councilors on Saturday, October 5.

The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) will be in charge of the election.

Governor Umo Eno has assured that there would be a level playing field for all the parties.

However, APC leadership said it had lost confidence in AKISIEC chairman, Aniediabasi Ikoiwak.

Jigawa LG election

The APC-controlled state just like Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Benue states will hold its LG election today.

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) will conduct local government chairmen and councillors elections in the 21 LGA of the state.

The police have imposed restrictions on all forms of vehicular movement from 12am to 6pm.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said only those on essential services or duties will be allowed to move around 12am to 6pm.

Lawan warned the political parties and their followers to refrain from the use of weapons.

