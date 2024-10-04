Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has reportedly led a team of government officials, federal lawmakers and supporters RISIEC facility during the midnight

Security operatives foiled an attempted takeover of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISIEC) office by men dressed in police uniforms around 1 am on Friday, October 4. The miscreants aimed to steal sensitive materials for local government elections scheduled for Saturday, October 5.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara swiftly responded, leading a team of officials, lawmakers, stakeholders, and leaders to the scene. He condemned the incident and praised the security personnel's vigilance.

According to The Punch, Fubara emphasized that local government elections are the state's internal affairs and warned against interference that could spark anarchy.

The miscreants tried to scale the commission's gates and strong room to cart away electoral materials, but the security officials alerted authorities, who informed Governor Fubara, prompting immediate action.

Fubara led a team of government officials and federal lawmakers to the scene, condemning the incident and commending security personnel. He states that his supporters are keeping watch at the facility.

Speaking with journalists at the incident, Governor Fubara said, "This is my property", referring to the electoral facility, while accusing the Inspector General of Police and the court of plotting to cause anarchy in the state and masterminding the attack.

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, were unsuccessful. The incident has heightened tension in Port Harcourt, with the local government election scheduled for Saturday.

