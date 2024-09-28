Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Seyi Makinde has begged Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to set Oyo state on fire.

Oyo state governor Makinde begs Wike not to burn his state. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde, @GovWike

Recall that Wike, at a function, threatened to cause a political crisis in the states of any governor on the platform of the PDP backing the Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara in the state.

Wike threatened to burn the states of PDP governors supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers over their alleged rift.

Reacting, Makinde, during the Ijaw World Congress reception in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, September 28, organized for Wike, begged the FCT minister not to ‘Put fire in Oyo state.

Makinde praised the former governor of Rivers over the state’s infrastructure, stating that the FCT minister has done well for his people.

According to Makinde:

“I came to Oyo to identify with my brother and the celebrant of today(Nyesome Wike). When I showed up in Rivers yesterday (Friday) I told him that I brought a peace offering because he has been boasting that he would put fire in some states. I told him please, don’t set fire in Oyo State.

“Let me say on behalf of other governor colleagues and past governors here that you have done well for your people and since I came I have seen projects that were done during your eight years tenure as governor.”

