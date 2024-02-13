The former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is seeking the regulation of social media

Gabajabiamila has been the focus of conversation on social media recently when he was alleged to have been involved in the looting scandal of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs

In an interview with Legit.ng, human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, says the ex- speaker's request contradicts the principles of freedom of speech

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The convener of the Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has expressed concern over the proposed move to regulate social media.

Adeyanju’s concerns are on the heels of a comment made by President Bola Tinubu’s chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who, on Thursday, February 8, called for the regulation of social media.

The former speaker recently called for the regulation of social media, and it has since been rejected by many CSOs. Photo Credit: Deji Adeyanju/Femi Gbajabiamil

Source: Facebook

Gbajabiamila, as a former speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed that he endeavoured to introduce legislation governing social media platforms.

However, he faced staunch opposition from civil society groups.

He said:

“I think the chickens have finally come home to roost. And I believe we are all on the same page now.”

Reacting to Gbajabiamila's agitations, Adeyanju said the former speaker must understand the concept of freedom of speech and fundamental rights as stipulated in Nigeria's constitution.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Adeyanju said:

"I find Chief of Staff Gbajabiamila's proposal for social media regulation concerning. While acknowledging the challenges he faces, such as fake news and targeted harassment, it's crucial to note that advocating for social media regulation goes against the very principles of freedom of speech, a fundamental right enshrined in our constitution.

"The APC government rode onto power with significant support from social media. It served as a platform for citizens to express their opinions and criticisms. Now, it's disheartening to see someone like Gbajabiamila, who once criticized the government vehemently through social media in 2014, advocating for its regulation to shield himself from criticism."

Gbaja told to seek legal remedy

Adeyanju emphasised that social media remains an integral means of connecting citizens with their representatives and ensuring accountability.

He stated that Gbajabiamila's call for regulation raises concerns about limiting this access and stifling freedom of expression.

The activist noted that it is essential to preserve these democratic principles as he urged the ex-speaker to seek legal remedies rather than a call to regulate social media.

He said:

"Gbajabiamila should recognise the value of an open civic space and the importance of preserving freedom of speech. Rather than advocating for vague regulations, he should use existing legal remedies if he feels aggrieved by social media activities. Upholding democratic principles should be a priority.

"Let's continue to champion the cause of freedom of speech and protect the democratic ideals that our nation is built upon."

FG speaks on plan to regulate social media

In other developments, the Nigerian government has suggested that it is in the process of drafting rules for social media platforms.

This initiative is motivated by the aim to combat false information and hateful rhetoric online.

Previously, an attempt by the National Assembly to regulate social media was met with opposition from civil society groups and the populace.

Source: Legit.ng