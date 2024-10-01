The Lagos State Government has impounded 241 unlicensed vehicles in a recent enforcement exercise

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, warns motorists against driving unregistered vehicles, citing legal and safety concerns

A fake dealer number plate was discovered among the impounded vehicles, with investigations underway to prosecute those responsible

In a decisive move to enforce transportation regulations, the Lagos State Government has impounded 241 vehicles found to be unlicensed.

This action, carried out by the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), aligns with Sections 15 and 16 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, emphasized the importance of adhering to vehicle registration laws.

"Driving a vehicle without proper registration or affixed identification marks constitutes a legal offence," he stated, quoting Section 16 of the TSRL 2018.

He highlighted that unregistered vehicles pose significant challenges to law enforcement, particularly in identifying and tracking stolen vehicles or those involved in criminal activities.

During the enforcement exercise, a fake dealer number plate was discovered on one of the impounded vehicles. Mr. Osiyemi noted that investigations are ongoing to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for issuing the fraudulent plate.

The Commissioner urged all motorists to comply with the state's traffic regulations, stating, "Compliance would enable the government to fulfil its mission of ensuring a safe and secure environment for all road users."

