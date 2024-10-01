The immediate past governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai has made a strong vow while reacting to the recent controversies trailing his tenure and fraud allegations

El-Rufai on Tuesday, spoke on his return to politics in 2027 and also maintained that he is not in public service to steal but he is “ready to swear with the Quran” to clear his name

The Kaduna state assembly is probing El-Rufai over N432bn fraud allegation against his eight-year administration

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said he joined politics solely to serve the people, not to seek money or steal public funds.

He made this assertion during a Hausa programme aired on Freedom Radio station in Kaduna state on Tuesday morning, October 1.

El-Rufai emphasized that he was content with what he had even before becoming governor, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that El-Rufai's relationship with his successor, Uba Sani, has been strained due to the Kaduna State House of Assembly's allegations of a N432 billion fraud against his administration. El-Rufai is currently in court to clear his name of these allegations.

The embattled El-Rufai further stated that he is prepared to swear on the Quran whenever former state governors and current leaders do the same to affirm they never misappropriated public funds.

“I always say that whenever the former governors of Kaduna State and other leaders decide to take an oath swearing with the Quran that they never took people’s money, I’m also ready to swear. This is because I know that I didn’t go into public service to steal or take people’s money. I joined politics only to serve the people of Kaduna State; I didn’t come to look for money, because I give glory to God that I’m content with what I had even before becoming governor. Yet, we were accused of misappropriation of funds during our tenure without being given a specific area where the money went missing or who took it,” El-Rufai said.

He added that after his studies, he will return to politics by 2027 because there is no retirement in politics as there is in government work.

Governor Sani denies probing predecessor, El-Rufai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kaduna state governor Uba Sani denied insinuations that his government was witch-hunting the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Governor Sani said he had been on good terms with all the former governors of the state since 1999 and that El-Rufai was not left out.

According to the governor, he did not interferer in the activities of the state House of Assembly, which is currently probing ₦432 billion fraud allegation against El-Rufai.

