Deji Adeyanju addressed newsmen and others at a committee set up by the House of Representatives on Monday, September 30, alongside VDM, his client

The lawyer said his team came prepared and has additional evidence not available to anybody online

He explained the reason why his client decided not to speak directly but through him at the joint session

FCT, Abuja - Deji Adeyanju, lawyer to social media influencer, Mr Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has claimed his team has additional evidence not available online in the ongoing alleged bribery case.

Adeyanju stated this while addressing the joint committee investigating allegations of corruption against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Correctional Services, and popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky.

VeryDarkMan has earlier said he will not speak directly except through his lawyer until Bobrisky is present at the hearing, TheCable reports.

Bobrisky: Why VDM refused to speak

Defending VDM’s stand, Adeyanju said since Bobrisky sent a lawyer to represent him, his client has also decided to speak through his counsel though he is present at the joint committee hearing.

“He has not said he is not going to speak. At least, we came prepared with almost everything that is needed by this committee here. We have even come with additional evidence that is not available online. We have come with everything.

“He is not saying, I don’t want to assist the committee or I don’t want to talk. He is saying because that person who should be here is not here, who has sent a lawyer to represent him or her, that he too is not going to talk directly, that he is going to talk through his counsel. That’s all he is saying and nothing more.”

Why Bobrisky was kept outside prison walls

Legit.ng earlier reported that the possible reason why Bobrisky might have been kept outside the prison walls has emerged.

Inmates’ rights activist, Bishop Kayode Williams, said Bobrisky was provided with a special place for protective custody because of his appearance.

A former public relations officer of the service, Controller Francis Enobore (retd) said unrepentant homosexual inmates could have gone after him.

