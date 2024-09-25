Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, described the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano as one of the most significant moments in his life

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has described the reinstatement of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as one of the most significant events in his life.

Speaking at a high-profile event attended by politicians and technocrats in Northern Nigeria, El-Rufai expressed his deep admiration for Sanusi and the impact of his return to prominence.

The ceremony, which was held to honour Sanusi, drew influential figures from across the country, including the governors of Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara states. It provided a platform for discussions on the political and economic development of Northern Nigeria, Daily Trust reported.

El-Rufai's statement on Sanusi’s reinstatement

El-Rufai highlighted the importance of Sanusi’s reinstatement, noting its personal and symbolic value to him.

He said:

"The reinstatement of His Highness is one of the most important events in my life, and I want to congratulate you once again."

El-Rufai said, praising Sanusi’s contributions to Nigeria and his efforts to promote social reforms.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State had removed Muhammadu Sanusi II from the throne and appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano, while also creating additional emirates in the state, Nigerian Tribune.

However, Governor Abba Yusuf later dethroned Bayero and reinstated Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Yusuf's decision followed the state Assembly's repeal of the 2011 Kano Emirate Council law.

