Kaduna state governor Uba Sani has denied insinuations that his government was witch-hunting the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Sani said he had been on good terms with all the former governors of the state since 1999 and that El-Rufai was not left out

According to the governor, he did not interferer in the activities of the state House of Assembly, which is currently probing ₦432 billion fraud allegation against El-Rufai

Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna state, has denied the insinuation that his government was probing his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, adding that he had been on mutual terms with all the former governors of the northwest state.

In an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, September 17, Sani described the embattled former governor as his "friend and brother," adding that each of his predecessors had done his best in governing the state.

Gani Sani speaks on probing El-Rufai Photo Credit: @ubasanius, @elrufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai has done his best

He asserts that former Governor El-Rufai has done his best in piloting the state's affairs but stresses that he did not interfere in the affairs of the state House of Assembly, which is currently investigating his predecessor.

The governor said:

"When they said assembly came up with this investigation, I did not interfere. The state government under my leadership have not. I am just focusing on my job."

El-Rufai not happy with APC, Sani

There's been a rift between El-Rufai and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as President Bola Tinubu's administration. This reportedly started after El-Rufai met with opposition leaders, including Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Additionally, El-Rufai's relationship with his successor, Uba Sani, has also been strained due to the Kaduna State House of Assembly's allegations of a ₦432 billion fraud against his administration. El-Rufai is currently in court to clear his name of these allegations [no source found].

It's worth noting that President Bola Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election with 36.61% of the vote, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Rabiu Kwankwaso, who ran under the NNPP, was also a contender in the election.

You can watch Governor Sani's interview here:

El-Rufai writes petition against Kaduna judge

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai had written a petition against Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa.

Justice Aikawa is the presiding judge in the N423 billion corruption allegation case between El-Rufai and the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

In a petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the former governor alleged that Justice Aikawa was impartial and unfair in the case before him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng