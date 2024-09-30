The House of Representatives has insisted that Bobrisky must appear before its committee over bribery allegations against the EFCC

This is as VeryDarkMan and the EFCC were present before the committee on the national assembly's investigation

In a social media post, the VeryDarkMark played a voice note where Bobrisky raised the allegation in a telephone conversation

The House of Representatives has resolved to invite Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, over the bribery allegation against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as exposed by a whistle-blower, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

In the video VeryDarkMan shared on social media, Bobrisky claimed that some EFCC officers collected N15 million from him to drop money laundering charges. In the audio played by VeryDardMan, Bobrisky also claimed that he did not spend his sentencing in prison.

How many months Bobrisky spent in prison?

Bobrisky's past troubles with the law are well-documented. He was sentenced to six months in prison for mutilating naira notes at social events. Despite his history, the EFCC is taking his allegations seriously.

However, the House of Representatives stepped into the matter to address the allegation against the anti-graft agency and invite the parties involved, including the socialite, Bobrisky.

On interrogation day, when VeryDarkMan and the EFCC representatives were present, Bobrisky was absent and was only represented by his lawyer.

Why was Bobrisky absent before the House committee?

However, the socialite's lawyer claimed that Bobrisky was not feeling fine, and the House of Representatives demanded a medical report on his state of health while resolving that he was expected to appear before its committee.

The allegations raised in the viral voice notes shared by VeryDarkMan have continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians. In the voice note, Bobrisky also incriminated Nigeria's popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, and his son, Folarin, known as Falz.

Lawyer defends arrest, prosecution of Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have been urged to desist from being emotional about the arrest and prosecution of Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, called on Nigerians to strictly adhere to the CBN act in an exclusive interview with Legit. ng.

According to the legal luminary, the fact that some persons were not brought before the court for prosecution did not mean they were right in their actions.

