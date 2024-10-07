Governor Siminalayi Fubara has explained the reason for adopting the Action Peoples Party (APP) in the local government election in Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state said his loyalists adopted the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Saturday, October 5 local government election to meet the deadline for the implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling on LGA autonomy.

Fubara said the decision had nothing to do with creating his own political structure.

He explained that with the deadline fast approaching and the drama in his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he had no choice but to follow that APP route.

The governor stated this during an interview with Channels Television on Monday, October 7.

“After the ruling of the Supreme Court (on LGA autonomy), we (governors) had an understanding with Mr President and he gave us a window of 90 days to comply.

“The 90-day deadline expires on October 31. I needed to do something. There is no way that an election would have been conducted in my party considering the drama surrounding my party.

“So, I opted for something safer to secure the civil servants that are working in the LGAs to ensure we have administrative officers, who would manage the affairs of the council.”

Fubara urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to let go of his quest to control the political affairs of the state.

According to Fubara, Wike must understand that he cannot win all fights and must give up the fight because of his love for Rivers state.

He added that there is no need to burn down the state, The Vanguard reports.

Tinubu sends message to Wike, Fubara, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the police to protect the local government secretariats in Rivers state with immediate effect.

The president also asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and other political actors in the state to de-escalate the ongoing tension.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the outcome of the local government elections in the state can be challenged in a court of law.

