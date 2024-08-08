Former Governor Gabriel Suswam has been suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state for alleged insubordination

The suspensions come after the individuals were summoned to explain their actions, which the PDP deemed harmful to the party's interests

The affected members failed to appear before the State Working Committee (SWC) and some publicly criticized the party’s authority which then led to their suspension

Benue state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has suspended former Governor Gabriel Suswam due to alleged insubordination.

On August 7, the PDP called Suswam and four others to account for supposed "anti-party activities."

Benue PDP takes action against former governor, Gabriel Suswam Photo credit: @inimfonakpakwa

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement released on Thursday, August 8, by Benue PDP spokesperson Bemgba Iortyom.

PDP suspends 12 other members

Iortyom also disclosed that Terngu Tsegba, former Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly; Richard Gbande, a former federal legislator; Terseer Tsumba, another former Speaker; and Professor Nicholas Ada were also suspended.

Additionally, Iortyom reported that the party chairmen of several local government areas—including Apa, Gboko, Gwer-East, Katsina-Ala, Konshisha, Logo, Otukpo, and Ukum—have also been suspended.

The statement partly reads:

“Remember that on August 7, 2024, the party called the individuals involved to appear before the State Working Committee (SWC) to respond to accusations related to actions detrimental to the party's well-being and interests.”

Suswam suspended over insubordination, others

Speaking on offenses of Suswam, the Benue PDP spokesperson stated that additional offenses include publicly endorsing Alia even while PDP’s gubernatorial candidate, Engr. Titus Uba was contesting the election results in court, as reported by TheCable.

The statement revealed that the affected persons were initially required to appear before the SWC today at the party’s State Secretariat, The Punch reported.

It stated that their summons aimed to interact with them at a preliminary level and possibly avoid the need to take disciplinary action against them.

However, the senator and other involved members failed to show up when summoned by the SWC, and “some of them publicly criticized the party’s established authority.

Iortyom added that their actions violate Section 58 of the PDP Constitution (amended in 2017).

Iortyom said:

“They have been suspended from the party for one month and are required to appear before the party's disciplinary committee on a date, time, and location that will be announced to them by the committee."

Ortom loses bid to stop corruption probe

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a high court sitting in Makurdi on Tuesday, July 30, dismissed the applications filed by the former governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, to stop the Benue state government from probing him.

Irked by the decision to probe him, Ortom sued the Benue government, attorney general, and members of the commission.

He had challenged their competence to check his administration’s finances.

Source: Legit.ng