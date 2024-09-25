The Federal High Court in Abuja has stepped into the looming crisis between PDP governors and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, over the PDP structure in Rivers

The court on Wednesday, September 25, issued an order restraining the PDP governors, NWC and BoT from dissolving the state executive committee, which was loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

This came amid the threat between Wike and the PDP governors over plot to hand over the structure of the PDP in Rivers to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who is having a rift with the minister

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a restraining order against the People's Democratic Party (PDP) governors, National Working Committee (NWC), and Board of Trustees (BoT).

This order prevents them from tampering with or dissolving the Rivers State Executive Committees, including those at local government and ward levels. It specifically protects those in the camp of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Why court issues order to PDP governors

Channels TV reported that the court's decision followed an ex-parte application filed by the PDP Rivers State Executive Committee, led by Aaron Chukwuemeka.

The plaintiffs alleged that the defendants were attempting to dissolve the existing committees and replace them with interim ones, sparking concerns of injustice and losses.

In his ruling, Justice Lifu restrained the defendants from taking any action that could undermine the PDP's existing leadership structure in Rivers. This included preventing the formation of interim committees to replace the elected executives.

Court wants INEC to recognise Wike's loyalist

Additionally, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to accept or recognize any other person or group except those elected at the state, local government, and ward levels. This move aims to maintain the legitimacy of the existing committees.

The judge has scheduled a hearing for October 4, 2024, to further address the matter. In the meantime, the plaintiffs have been ordered to file a fresh undertaking to indemnify the defendants in case the restraining orders are deemed unnecessary.

This came amid the move by the PDP governors to hand over the party's leadership structure in Rivers to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was at loggerheads with Wike soon after resuming office.

