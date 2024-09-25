The APC, PDP and 19 other political parties have been restrained from obstructing the forthcoming local government elections in the state

A Kano State High Court restrained the opposition parties in the state following their agitation against the N10 million nomination fee for the chairmanship form requested by KANSIEC

With the injunction, KANSIEC has been empowered to proceed with sales of the nomination fee and the election, which was scheduled for October 10

A Kano State High Court has stepped in to resolve the dispute over nomination fees for the upcoming local government elections, issuing a restraining order against the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and 19 other political parties.

This order was to prevent the opposition parties from obstructing the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) from collecting nomination fees.

Cour gives Kano go ahead to conduct council elections Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

According to Leadership, the controversy began when the political parties protested the fees set by KANSIEC, which they considered excessively high. The fee is N10 million for chairmanship candidates and N5 million for councillorship positions. With the elections just weeks away, scheduled for October 26, 2024, tensions were running high.

Court grants injunction to KANSIEC

After hearing arguments from representatives of the plaintiffs, Rilwanu Umar Esq., R.I. Yaura Esq., and Mustapha Oseni Esq., the court granted an interim injunction. This allows KANSIEC to collect the fees and fulfil its statutory responsibilities without interference.

It's worth noting that there's a conflicting report about a Federal High Court in Abuja restraining KANSIEC from charging these nomination fees. However, the Kano State High Court's decision precedes this case.

Recall that Kano came under the leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) following the defeat of the APC in the 2023 governorship election in the state. Since the emergence of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP, the opposition has been vocal about the administration.

Kano governor sacks 44 council chairs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has sacked the caretaker chairmen in the state's 44 local governments.

According to Governor Yusuf, the affected council chairs will hand over to the Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) in their councils.

This came nearly a month before the local government election in the state, which was scheduled to be held on October 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng