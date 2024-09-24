The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its decision to abstain from the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 5

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its decision to abstain from the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 5.

This decision was revealed by the state party Chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, following a stakeholders’ meeting at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Chukwuemeka emphasized that the party is awaiting a court verdict regarding the election, stemming from a case instituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He urged party members to refrain from engaging in any election-related activities.

“We’ve just risen from a stakeholders meeting and took the following decisions that as a law-abiding party we will not be part of the purported local government election that they have slated for the 5th of October,” he stated.

“A few months ago, there was a suit instituted by the APC, we are not part of that suit. But as a law-abiding party, we heard that an order was issued by the court restraining the parties that status quo remains the same. That RSIEC should not go ahead with the election, and we will wait for the court decision.”

This announcement comes in the wake of conflicting messages from Emeka Beke, the reinstated APC Chairman, and Tony Okocha, the sacked CTC Chairman, regarding the APC's participation in the election.

Rivers announces date for local govt election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has announced Saturday, October 5, for the local government elections.

As reported by The Nation on Monday, July 1, 2024, the announcement came amid the ongoing local government succession crisis caused by the conflict between Governor Siminalayi Amaopusenibo Fubara and the Martins Amaewhule-led state lawmakers.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the update from the oil-rich south-south state.

